This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 29, 2023

Updated
Published
48 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter.

All eyes on Malaysia’s richest state Selangor as crucial state polls kick off

The Aug 12 vote will decide who controls six states across the country.

READ MORE HERE

Seven-year itch a genuine issue for married couples

Some 6.4 per cent of resident couples who wed in 2001 parted ways before they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors are more vulnerable to heat stress, say experts

Keeping the elderly sheltered from direct sunlight is one of the ways to keep them safe from heat stress.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Shanmugam, Vivian to sue Lee Hsien Yang for libel if he doesn’t apologise for Ridout Rd allegations

On Tuesday, Mr Lee was asked to carry a correction notice on a Facebook post he made that commented on the Ridout Road saga.

READ MORE HERE

NTU investigating professor accused of plagiarising ex-student’s work

Checks by ST found that more than 50 per cent of Associate Professor Qu Jingyi’s paper is a direct translation of what Mr Wang Yueming had written.

READ MORE HERE

Employers cannot tell workers to do overtime and yet not pay them

In a recent ruling, the court told the employer of a worker to pay for overtime work done, even though it exceeded the monthly cap.

READ MORE HERE

What is nose cancer, what are some signs, and how early should I check for it?

An estimated 300 people are diagnosed with nose cancer every year in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Hit by rising costs, low-income families with young kids get by with milk donations, processed food

Amid inflationary times, charities and non-profits are meeting rising demand from those facing financial stressors.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top