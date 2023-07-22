This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 22, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Financial abuse of seniors by their children is being looked into: MSF

Financial abuse cases include those where seniors’ children withdraw their money without their consent.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee, DPM Wong did not disclose Iswaran’s arrest as it is CPIB’s call to make: PMO

The PMO said ministers have to let the CPIB independently decide on the release of operational information.

READ MORE HERE

WP and PAP: Counting the costs of scandals

The extramarital affairs within the parties have left the public wondering what to expect of their political leaders, notes the writer.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Experience and independence key to voters, not age: Observers on presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

One observer said voters may make a distinction between those associated with the ruling party and those who are not.

READ MORE HERE

George Goh on the president’s job scope and whether he’s up to the task

He talks about how his private-sector experience gives him an edge over presidential hopeful and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

READ MORE HERE

I paid AI for professional headshots: Is that image actually me?

Just how well will AI handle the creation of life-like pictures for CVs and LinkedIn profiles? Can it do a better job than a professional photographer? Here's a closer look.

READ MORE HERE

Mystery surrounds identity of man who died at home as fingerprints not in national database

The man’s sons were shocked when told their father’s name was not Abdul Rahman Majid.

READ MORE HERE

The Bottom Line: Should you crack your back, neck and knuckles?

Despite the satisfaction it brings, cracking your joints poses some health risks.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top