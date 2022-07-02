This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 2

Updated
Published
32 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Owners of Sers flats in AMK to get option of new units with shorter 50-year lease

Offer will be extended to Marsiling residents whose flats will be acquired by the Govt for Woodlands Checkpoint extension.

READ MORE HERE

Higher charges for Covid-19 care, no smoking in all public parks: New rules from this month

The retirement age will be 63 and there will be fewer spots for smokers to light up.

READ MORE HERE

Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe

More Covid-19 infections are being reported and the number is expected to continue to increase.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Flip side of the Great Resignation is having to work longer before retiring: Poll

A poll found one in five respondents caught in The Great Resignation wave expect to work for another six years on average.

READ MORE HERE

Why a closed door can save lives during a fire

There has been a spate of fires involving HDB blocks recently. Look back at an overseas high-rise case and see how a simple action could help to contain blazes.

READ MORE HERE

Sister follows in brother's footsteps - from School of the Arts to NUS Medicine

Her brother made history seven years ago when he became the first from Sota to be admitted to NUS' medical school.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Fandi Ahmad calls time on FAS stint after seven years

The 60-year-old had several coaching stints with FAS and was also its head of elite youth.

READ MORE HERE

Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: Fireballs from the Mekong River

ST investigates the source of the red and orange fireballs that emerge from the Mekong River once every year.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top