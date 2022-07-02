This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Owners of Sers flats in AMK to get option of new units with shorter 50-year lease
Offer will be extended to Marsiling residents whose flats will be acquired by the Govt for Woodlands Checkpoint extension.
Higher charges for Covid-19 care, no smoking in all public parks: New rules from this month
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
More Covid-19 infections are being reported and the number is expected to continue to increase.
Flip side of the Great Resignation is having to work longer before retiring: Poll
A poll found one in five respondents caught in The Great Resignation wave expect to work for another six years on average.
Why a closed door can save lives during a fire
There has been a spate of fires involving HDB blocks recently. Look back at an overseas high-rise case and see how a simple action could help to contain blazes.
Sister follows in brother's footsteps - from School of the Arts to NUS Medicine
Her brother made history seven years ago when he became the first from Sota to be admitted to NUS' medical school.
Football: Fandi Ahmad calls time on FAS stint after seven years
The 60-year-old had several coaching stints with FAS and was also its head of elite youth.
Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: Fireballs from the Mekong River
ST investigates the source of the red and orange fireballs that emerge from the Mekong River once every year.