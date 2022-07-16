This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 16

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Sri Lanka crisis: How President Gotabaya's rule ended in a S'pore hotel

A 20-minute ride down Singapore's East Coast Parkway was the last presidential ride of the 73-year-old politician.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Are you living in a dengue cluster?

Singapore is bracing itself for a major dengue outbreak. Find out if you are in a high-risk zone.

READ MORE HERE

6 in 10 S'poreans trust that Lawrence Wong is best 4G leader to lead country in post-Covid-19 world

The IPS survey polled 1,000 people on their trust in leadership in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

1.5 million Singaporeans to receive up to $700 in GST vouchers in August

About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year will also receive up to $450 in their CPF MediSave accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Relooking fixed deposits as interest rates rise

What makes more sense if rates rise further - a tenure deposit of eight months or 24 months?

READ MORE HERE

HDB houses: Why are some selling for at least $1m despite remaining leases of under 60 years?

An older HDB flat was sold for over a million dollars recently. Look back at another type of public housing which has been sold for at least $1 million despite having a remaining lease of under 60 years.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?

Those who are eligible for boosters are strongly recommended to take their jabs without delay.

READ MORE HERE

Nasi lemak, lok lok or dim sum for supper? 9 eateries that offer late-night bites

These food haunts are open until as late as 5am, with one chain running 24/7.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top