This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 16

Sri Lanka crisis: How President Gotabaya's rule ended in a S'pore hotel
A 20-minute ride down Singapore's East Coast Parkway was the last presidential ride of the 73-year-old politician.
Interactive: Are you living in a dengue cluster?
Singapore is bracing itself for a major dengue outbreak. Find out if you are in a high-risk zone.
6 in 10 S'poreans trust that Lawrence Wong is best 4G leader to lead country in post-Covid-19 world
1.5 million Singaporeans to receive up to $700 in GST vouchers in August
About 575,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year will also receive up to $450 in their CPF MediSave accounts.
Relooking fixed deposits as interest rates rise
What makes more sense if rates rise further - a tenure deposit of eight months or 24 months?
HDB houses: Why are some selling for at least $1m despite remaining leases of under 60 years?
An older HDB flat was sold for over a million dollars recently. Look back at another type of public housing which has been sold for at least $1 million despite having a remaining lease of under 60 years.
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
Those who are eligible for boosters are strongly recommended to take their jabs without delay.