This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 15, 2023

Who is Ong Beng Seng, the tycoon caught up in CPIB’s probe involving Iswaran?
Mr Ong, a keen motorsport enthusiast, is known as the man who brought Formula One to Singapore in 2008.
S’pore has never had a PM who prevented CPIB from doing its work: Tharman on Iswaran probe
He stressed that anything to do with integrity and incorruptibility is taken seriously.
Singaporean university students in UK hit by marking boycott
Affected final-year and masters students may not receive their degree with the final classification.
Want to know if you’re pretty? See if street photographers in China zoom in on you
China's busiest cities has seen an explosion of photographers tracking fashionistas and influencers, and making good money.
Migrant worker rescues mother and child stranded in canal after car accident in Bukit Timah
‘It’s called acting your wage!’: News article sparks debate on ‘quiet quitting’
Some netizens say employers should not "gaslight" them into doing more than what is needed of them.