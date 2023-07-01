This week's top reads from The Straits Times, July 1, 2023

New travel requirement for Singaporeans travelling to Europe from 2024

Do you have to pay a fee? How long is the document valid for?

At least 4 Singaporeans rescued near Manila in raid involving nearly 3,000 human trafficking victims

They are said to have been lured to Philippines with promise of work at offshore gaming operator.

‘Decoupling’ to avoid ABSD: Couples who hold properties separately can face problems during divorce

Many don’t realise that there are pitfalls of holding properties in their own names if their marriages don’t work out.

WHO may call aspartame a ‘possible carcinogen’: Why is it used in sugar-free drinks?

Aspartame is a commonly used sugar substitute available in Singapore.

How K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan came to live in Ridout Road bungalows

A CPIB report was issued following a probe into the rentals of the state properties.

Should I be worried if the positions of my baby’s organs are reversed?

In 2016, baby Emmanuel was born with situs inversus totalis, a rare genetic abnormality where organs in the chest and abdomen develop in mirror-image positions of normal humans. How common is the congenital condition here?

Farming in a Bukit Timah bungalow: Growing vegetables, raising chickens like in kampung days

Veggies on land, fish in the swimming pool – here is how a Bukit Timah bungalow became a thriving farm.

American with lifetime United Airlines pass has flown over 23 million miles to more than 100 countries

In 2019 alone, his mileage from 373 flights covered more than six trips to the moon.

