This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Booster must be taken within 270 days after 2nd dose to remain fully vaccinated
Omicron versus Delta: What we know so far
Omicron cases comprise an average of 18 per cent of all Covid-19 cases reported to MOH.
How does the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine work? Can it be used as a booster?
Compared with some other non-mRNA vaccines here, Novavax's vaccine is more effective against the Delta and Omicron variants.
Dad saddled with $20,000 bill after daughter's in-game spending spree
The 18-year-old had linked her Grab e-wallet to the mobile game and spent the amount in 6 weeks.
6-month-old boy found motionless at nanny's home; police investigating
According to the boy's death certificate, the cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure.
Working from home but burning out
From this month, up to 50% of those able to WFH are allowed to return to the office. Here's why some are looking forward to going back.
The science of beauty: What are the common factors in faces that are seen as attractive?
Based on research done, objects or faces that are perceived to be beautiful often obey the golden ratio.
Recent cooling measures prove their worth as home prices outpace 2021 GDP growth
New property curbs should moderate price growth across private and public markets, analysts say.