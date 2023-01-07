This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 7

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Higher GST, lower pre-school fees and CPF tweaks: 8 policy changes from Jan 1
He took on Apple, Samsung: 10 things about Creative CEO Sim Wong Hoo, Singapore’s first technopreneur
Mr Sim sued Apple in 2006 for patent infringement with its iPods and walked away with US$100 million in compensation.
S’pore woman stuck for 4 days in Bukit Timah penthouse toilet after door handle broke
The bathroom’s door handle dislodged and dropped off after she pulled it shut for a shower.
How to prioritise health without missing out on good food
“One patient intentionally uses a smaller spoon to eat. This is a good example of how you can find creative ways to slow down the speed of eating,” said a dietitian. Here's a timely reminder on how to watch the portions during the festive season.
Confessions of a protective dad on the first day of school
The writer says he is both exhilarated and exhausted, having spent the past month preparing his children for the new academic year.