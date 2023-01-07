This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 7

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Higher GST, lower pre-school fees and CPF tweaks: 8 policy changes from Jan 1

The Straits Times looks at eight policy changes to take note of this year.

He took on Apple, Samsung: 10 things about Creative CEO Sim Wong Hoo, Singapore’s first technopreneur

Mr Sim sued Apple in 2006 for patent infringement with its iPods and walked away with US$100 million in compensation.

S’pore woman stuck for 4 days in Bukit Timah penthouse toilet after door handle broke

The bathroom’s door handle dislodged and dropped off after she pulled it shut for a shower.

How to prioritise health without missing out on good food

“One patient intentionally uses a smaller spoon to eat. This is a good example of how you can find creative ways to slow down the speed of eating,” said a dietitian. Here's a timely reminder on how to watch the portions during the festive season.

Confessions of a protective dad on the first day of school

The writer says he is both exhilarated and exhausted, having spent the past month preparing his children for the new academic year.

Former Tangs chairman Tang Wee Sung dies at 69; friends remember retail legend as a visionary

Mr Tang was "gentle in spirit", kind-hearted and down-to-earth, say his friends.

A full spectrum of art for Singapore Art Week

Inaugural art fair Art SG will be one of the highlights of Singapore Art Week 2023.

Time to revamp S'pore football after AFF failure?

In Singapore's 23-man squad, 13 players are aged 30 and above.

