This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Out of the woods: Elderly man to enjoy first CNY reunion at home after over 30 years

The 79-year-old had been living in the forest since his kampung home in the same area was cleared.

Has the Kitchen Stove God come to visit? 6 forgotten Chinese New Year traditions

Do you still practise these Chinese New Year rituals?

Stop scams: Counting the cost of love, sex and money scams

Different types of scams have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, from love to work. What can you do to protect yourself?

Stick to the rules; stay at home if you are even mildly unwell: Ong Ye Kung

Singaporeans urged to exercise caution ahead of next week's Chinese New Year celebrations.

Greenridge Crescent boys' deaths: Father taken by police to canal where bodies were found

Xavier Yap, 48, was handcuffed and surrounded by about five police officers.

Bugis KTV outlet is shuttered after ST report exposes nightly operation

The police say they are working with other relevant agencies and are looking into the matter.

Nasa buys Singapore undergrad's artwork

His space-themed drawings that reinterpret facts and theories simply have won global fans.

'We sell company, not sex,' say women who work in Taiwan's red light district

The Netflix series Light The Night put Tiaotong district in the spotlight as it reveals a lesser known side. 

