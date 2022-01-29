This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Out of the woods: Elderly man to enjoy first CNY reunion at home after over 30 years
The 79-year-old had been living in the forest since his kampung home in the same area was cleared.
Has the Kitchen Stove God come to visit? 6 forgotten Chinese New Year traditions
Stop scams: Counting the cost of love, sex and money scams
Different types of scams have infiltrated every aspect of our lives, from love to work. What can you do to protect yourself?
Stick to the rules; stay at home if you are even mildly unwell: Ong Ye Kung
Singaporeans urged to exercise caution ahead of next week's Chinese New Year celebrations.
Greenridge Crescent boys' deaths: Father taken by police to canal where bodies were found
Bugis KTV outlet is shuttered after ST report exposes nightly operation
The police say they are working with other relevant agencies and are looking into the matter.
Nasa buys Singapore undergrad's artwork
His space-themed drawings that reinterpret facts and theories simply have won global fans.
'We sell company, not sex,' say women who work in Taiwan's red light district
The Netflix series Light The Night put Tiaotong district in the spotlight as it reveals a lesser known side.