This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 28

Temperatures could go as low as 22 deg C as wet weather expected for rest of CNY

Thunderstorms are expected over Singapore for the rest of January.

How local celebrities celebrated CNY

Local media personalities celebrated with birthday cake, mahjong and starry get-togethers.

Orchard Road coffee crawl: 23 hot spots to fuel up at in 2023

The shopping belt offers a mix of indie coffee joints, home-grown establishments and overseas brands.

5 plagiarism detection tools to tell if content is written by AI bot

A ChatGPT bot has passed a US law school exam, a white paper titled ChatGPT Goes To Law School published on Monday said. How can you tell if a school essay has been written by a bot? Use one of these tools to make checks.

The student-entrepreneur who turned $100,000 into a $6.7m education business

Mr Evan Heng wants to build an education ecosystem.

Evan Heng also wants to launch a free-to-use online learning platform.

15-year-old taken to hospital after being beaten up at fitness corner in Serangoon

The case has been classified as rioting, and eight teenagers aged 11 to 14 are assisting in investigations.

How 1,000 HDB home owners sold their flats for $236,000, yet still live there

They enjoy these perks because they did not make an outright sale of their homes but just the tail-end portions of their remaining leases.

Disturbing fact in latest US mass shootings – both gunmen were elderly

Something stands out about the latest public shootings in the US, as both gunmen in the two separate incidents were elderly.

