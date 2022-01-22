This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Updated
Published
45 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Bodies of two 11-year-old brothers found near Upper Bukit Timah playground

The police are investigating the incident as a case of unnatural death.

READ MORE HERE

Unvaccinated 92-year-old woman is first Omicron-related death in Singapore

The woman had no known medical history and caught the virus from a family member.

READ MORE HERE

New VTL testing rules, suspension of hospital visits: Changes at a glance

The isolation period for fully vaccinated patients and kids below 12 will be shortened from 10 days to seven days.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

SMS scams: Savings wiped out in a few minutes from OCBC accounts

OCBC said its banking systems have not been hacked and remain secure.

READ MORE HERE

What should I wear for my Covid-19 visits? How to dress for a 5-pax CNY

There has been a shift towards more casual, versatile pieces that can work past the festive period.

READ MORE HERE

Who let the tigers out - The making of the Chinese New Year light-up

Go behind the scenes of the annual iconic Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown, as well as the upcoming River Hongbao, which will be held for the second time at Gardens by the Bay.

READ MORE HERE

Top places to shoot the sunrise and sunset in S'pore

More people are taking snaps of nature amid the pandemic. Here are tips on how and where to get the best shots.

READ MORE HERE

What does the future hold for the Workers’ Party?

Can the party gain even more ground in the next general election, and what is the likelihood of an opposition coalition?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top