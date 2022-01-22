This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Bodies of two 11-year-old brothers found near Upper Bukit Timah playground
Unvaccinated 92-year-old woman is first Omicron-related death in Singapore
New VTL testing rules, suspension of hospital visits: Changes at a glance
The isolation period for fully vaccinated patients and kids below 12 will be shortened from 10 days to seven days.
SMS scams: Savings wiped out in a few minutes from OCBC accounts
What should I wear for my Covid-19 visits? How to dress for a 5-pax CNY
There has been a shift towards more casual, versatile pieces that can work past the festive period.
Who let the tigers out - The making of the Chinese New Year light-up
Go behind the scenes of the annual iconic Chinese New Year light-up in Chinatown, as well as the upcoming River Hongbao, which will be held for the second time at Gardens by the Bay.
Top places to shoot the sunrise and sunset in S'pore
More people are taking snaps of nature amid the pandemic. Here are tips on how and where to get the best shots.
What does the future hold for the Workers’ Party?
Can the party gain even more ground in the next general election, and what is the likelihood of an opposition coalition?