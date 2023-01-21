This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 21

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
S'pore expects to avoid economic recession but growth also depends on external conditions: PM Lee
The Government has made preparations for all possibilities and Singapore will try its best to strive for better results, he says.
Received parcels you never ordered? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’
Family in Hokkaido crash that killed mum and infant had planned to return to celebrate CNY
The family met with an accident while driving in the ski town of Kamifurano on Jan 10.
askST: Is the IB easier than the A levels?
Top 10 pineapple tarts to try this Chinese New Year
Whether you prefer the open-faced tart or the pineapple balls, how can you sieve out the good from the mediocre? Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke shortlists a few good ones.
Does a love letter biscuit have more calories than a pineapple tart?
11 helping with probe after harmless substances found at two religious centres
The incidents happened at Catholic Centre in Waterloo Street and the Bible House in Armenian Street.
Guard railing and situationships: The new trending dating goals of 2023
Singles are setting out clear boundaries, and expanding their horizons to mutually-beneficial situationships.