This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Young couple lost $120k in fake text message scam targeting OCBC Bank customers
At least 469 people fell victim to phishing scams involving OCBC Bank in the last two weeks of December.
Security officer who stood in front of Bentley was focused on not letting it enter school
The Bentley had cut the queue and tried to enter via the exit lane where Mr Neo Ah Whatt was.
8 S'pore female celebs who are pushing 50 and proud to flaunt it
In their mid-40s, stars like actress Cynthia Koh and ex-model Huda Ali show off their bodies confidently.
Climate change: How Singapore is saving its shores from rising sea levels
Don't miss the best visual and interactive journalism on climate change at ST photo event at the National Museum.
'There is a loophole in the system': Car accident victim finds himself unable to claim insurance
The other driver has repeatedly refused to report the incident to his insurance company despite many notices sent to him.
Life In Food With Violet Oon: Perfect pineapple tarts for Chinese New Year
Violet Oon teaches STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo to make the festive fruit pastry in different styles.
Chinese New Year recipes and crafts to do with kids
Instead of shopping only for new things, making yummy goodies and crafts can be part of your children's Chinese New Year experience.
Married couples had more sex during circuit breaker but baby boom in near future unlikely
It also finds that stress, fatigue and marital satisfaction are still major determinants of sexual activity and frequency.