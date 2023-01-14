This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 14

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Why is S’pore not imposing any Covid-19 tests for travellers from China?
A shortcoming of any on-arrival tests is that they are too late, because the travellers are already here, said Mr Ong Ye Kung.
S'pore company throws lavish $4.35m staff dinner for 26,000 in Taiwan
Teen meets Charles & Keith founders after TikTok video on ‘luxury bag’ goes viral
MMA: Lee family’s gym ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria’s death
Heritage tree dedicated to couple who left $13 million to four charities here
The money funded, among other things, an NKF dialysis centre in Marsiling and palliative care for patients at Assisi Hospice.
Private property rents for 2022 at highest level since 2013
Has the Kitchen Stove God come to visit? 6 forgotten Chinese New Year traditions
Keep an eye on lash extensions
Most of the eye problems that crop up relate to prolonged, rather than sporadic, use.