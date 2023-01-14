This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Jan 14

Why is S’pore not imposing any Covid-19 tests for travellers from China?

A shortcoming of any on-arrival tests is that they are too late, because the travellers are already here, said Mr Ong Ye Kung.

S'pore company throws lavish $4.35m staff dinner for 26,000 in Taiwan

The mega outdoor banquet held in Kaohsiung became a social media sensation.

Teen meets Charles & Keith founders after TikTok video on ‘luxury bag’ goes viral

Zoe Gabriel and her father also toured the Charles & Keith headquarters.

MMA: Lee family’s gym ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria’s death

The 18-year-old's death on Dec 26 was announced by her older sister Angela.

Heritage tree dedicated to couple who left $13 million to four charities here

The money funded, among other things, an NKF dialysis centre in Marsiling and palliative care for patients at Assisi Hospice.

Private property rents for 2022 at highest level since 2013

Analysts say limited supply and rising demand from foreigners mean landlords are now calling the shots.

Has the Kitchen Stove God come to visit? 6 forgotten Chinese New Year traditions

Do you practise some of these Chinese New Year rituals?

Keep an eye on lash extensions

Most of the eye problems that crop up relate to prolonged, rather than sporadic, use.

