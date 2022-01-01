This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Interactive: What's your #firstmeal2022?

Nasi padang? Pancakes? Find out what celebrities, newsmakers and readers had for their #firstmeal2022.

Back to office, tray return: 8 key changes to take note of in S'pore in new year

If you are an avid cyclist or love to dine at coffee shops, read on to find out how the new changes affect you.

New cars in 2022 - from eclectic to electric

Those looking to buy their first electric car will have an expanded menu to choose from and enjoy new tax incentives. 

10 design trends of 2022: More touch and smell, but less waste

Multi-functionality, inclusivity and biophilic design are expected to be key themes in homes and workplaces this year.

Organisational home-gurus making a tidy sum

More people are turning to professional organisers to help them declutter and organise their homes.

Looking for decluttering inspiration for a clean start to the new year? Watch a professional organiser work on a cluttered home.

Should you mix and match Covid-19 vaccines for your booster shot?

Some doctors say there is little difference in choosing either mRNA vaccine as both have comparable efficacy as boosters.

Why is my arm sore after getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

The most common side effect has been soreness around the injection site.

What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 while pregnant?

Expert gives pointers on what expectant mothers need to know. 

