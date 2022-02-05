This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?
General practitioner clinics have been reporting a surge in walk-in, mildly symptomatic Covid-19 cases since the start of the year.
S'pore's only right-turn expressway exit on PIE to make way for new underpass
The exit, which leads to Clementi Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road, will be removed to improve safety.
Three couples celebrate Chinese New Year with babies born at midnight
The babies made their roaring entrance into the world at the start of the Year of the Tiger.
It's official: Science says grannies are good for you
Lucky enough to spend more time with your grandma during CNY? Scientists say they have proven what many have known all along: Grandmothers are hardwired to care deeply about grandchildren.
Huayi 2022 marks 20 years of Chinese arts
Paella in a pandemic: 35 days in Spain and Portugal with two kids
ST's Louisa Lim says travelling with kids during winter and in the face of Omicron has taught her not to fear the unknown.
New bookings for Dream Cruises suspended
Although new bookings will remain suspended, Dream Cruises says its fleet will continue to operate in the region, including its vessel World Dream in Singapore.