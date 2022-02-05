This week's top reads from The Straits Times

askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?

General practitioner clinics have been reporting a surge in walk-in, mildly symptomatic Covid-19 cases since the start of the year.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's only right-turn expressway exit on PIE to make way for new underpass

The exit, which leads to Clementi Road and Upper Bukit Timah Road, will be removed to improve safety.

READ MORE HERE

Three couples celebrate Chinese New Year with babies born at midnight

The babies made their roaring entrance into the world at the start of the Year of the Tiger.

READ MORE HERE

It's official: Science says grannies are good for you

Lucky enough to spend more time with your grandma during CNY? Scientists say they have proven what many have known all along: Grandmothers are hardwired to care deeply about grandchildren.

READ MORE HERE

Huayi 2022 marks 20 years of Chinese arts

Original work dominates this edition of the festival, which kicks off on Feb 11.

READ MORE HERE

Paella in a pandemic: 35 days in Spain and Portugal with two kids

ST's Louisa Lim says travelling with kids during winter and in the face of Omicron has taught her not to fear the unknown.

READ MORE HERE

New bookings for Dream Cruises suspended

Although new bookings will remain suspended, Dream Cruises says its fleet will continue to operate in the region, including its vessel World Dream in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

How to plan a staycation as you renovate your home

Find out how you can do that for around $10,000 to $20,000.

READ MORE HERE

