This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 4

Physical Kopitiam cards to be discontinued from June 30
Customers who want to enjoy a 10% discount will have to pay for meals using the FairPrice app.
6 grandkids at 47: S'porean wins Grandma Universe
Woman sued for $3m by man she rejected counterclaims for at least $1,475
Tchoukball: Singapore women make history by becoming world No. 1
Singapore, with 165.65 points, switched places with Chinese Taipei (156.80) in the rankings which are updated annually.
Don’t rush to clear. Clutter can be good for you
Tidying guru Marie Kondo recently admitted her house was “messy”. Look back at this commentary, where the writer says to be careful what you declutter. He’s sure you have an object you would love to see again.
Prof who went on to co-found Moderna was told to ‘find another job’ after pitching drug delivery idea
His relentless experimentation eventually laid the bedrock for cancer treatment and led to the founding of Moderna.
Fewer women leaders than men: Unwilling, unable, or just not given a chance?
There is only one woman president among six autonomous universities here. It's time to change this.
Asia has had a really cold month, courtesy of the polar vortex
In Afghanistan, temperatures came close to minus 18.3 deg C and at least 162 people died from the cold.