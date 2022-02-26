This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Russia says its forces have captured first ‘significant’ city; heavy fighting reaches streets of Kyiv
If confirmed, Melitopol would be the first significant city Russia has seized since the invasion began.
Ukrainians and Russians living in Singapore hope for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis
The roughly 450 Ukrainians here keep in touch and share information on the latest developments.
S'pore's new border measures: What you need to know if you're fully vaccinated and travelling
Why did S'pore push back streamlining of Covid-19 measures if surge in cases was expected?
It might make sense to wait until after the Omicron peak to start relaxing measures, said an expert.
Salary cut-offs for Employment Pass, S Pass applicants raised thrice in less than 3 years
Observers said these increases would attract only the right kind of foreign talent to Singapore.
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the east of Singapore
From The Straits Times archives: My wedding dress cost just $399
Some brides go big like socialite Kim Lim, whose betrothal gifts are worth $2 million. Others are happy with much less.