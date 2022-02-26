This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Russia says its forces have captured first ‘significant’ city; heavy fighting reaches streets of Kyiv

If confirmed, Melitopol would be the first significant city Russia has seized since the invasion began.

Ukrainians and Russians living in Singapore hope for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis

The roughly 450 Ukrainians here keep in touch and share information on the latest developments.

S'pore's new border measures: What you need to know if you're fully vaccinated and travelling

Singapore has streamlined border measures and put travellers into three main groups.

Why did S'pore push back streamlining of Covid-19 measures if surge in cases was expected?

It might make sense to wait until after the Omicron peak to start relaxing measures, said an expert.

Salary cut-offs for Employment Pass, S Pass applicants raised thrice in less than 3 years

Observers said these increases would attract only the right kind of foreign talent to Singapore.

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in the east of Singapore

This is the second of a five-part series on the 100 best food finds in Singapore.

From The Straits Times archives: My wedding dress cost just $399

Some brides go big like socialite Kim Lim, whose betrothal gifts are worth $2 million. Others are happy with much less.

Millennia Institute student scores four As at A levels after taking break from studies to have twins

She wanted to continue pursuing her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

