This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 25

15-year-old among 2 teens dealt with under ISA
The Secondary 3 student thought of carrying out knife attacks at popular tourist spots in Singapore.
Woman who died in TPE accident got married just three weeks ago
Toa Payoh night vegetable market to close in August as area looks forward to development
SFA is working with other government agencies to assist vendors to identify suitable sites to relocate to.
US Air Force may have shot down hobby club’s balloon worth US$12 with US$439,000 missile
A US-based hobbyist group said one of its balloons had gone “missing in action” over Alaska on Feb 11.
How neighbourhood Nanyang Junior College went from mid-tier to top
I’m alive, I should help others: Turkey quake survivor
“It was a very, very bad situation for us,” Mr Kazim Erdogan tells ST’s Samuel Devaraj.
12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets to Hong Kong up for grabs for S’pore residents
Taiwan will offer 500,000 tourists a cash or discount incentive this year as it tries to shore up its post-pandemic travel industry.
More fresh university grads get full-time jobs, higher pay: Survey
The median gross monthly salary among graduates in full-time permanent jobs rose from $3,800 in 2021 to $4,200 in 2022.