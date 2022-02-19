This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
A blueprint for a fairer and more inclusive S'pore
The Budget was a statement of intent about what kind of society Singapore should be, says Grace Ho.
Tax hikes on top earners, higher-value properties, luxury cars 'may reduce social inequality'
War fears mount as Russian President Putin to oversee drills, Ukraine leader Zelensky to meet allies
S'pore to start VTLs with places including HK, Philippines, all of Thailand
VTL travellers will also be able to take a supervised ART, instead of the more costly PCR test.
Why are more children getting Covid-19?
Singapore hospitals NUH and KKH are working to increase capacity ahead of a potential spike in paediatric cases.
A-level 'straight-C' student finds success in SMU after 3 gap years
"So what if I didn't do well in the A levels?" said a student, who took a longer route to success. Look back at her journey as the latest A-level results are due to be released on Feb 22.
The woman behind Team Eileen Gu
US-born Eileen Gu won gold for China at the Winter Olympics. Now, meet her mother who is also an avid skier, and her daughter's bodyguard, manager and biggest cheerleader.
Cryptocurrency scam costs S'pore woman $1.2m
Her losses were even more painful because she had made a point to check out the conman who eventually ripped her off.