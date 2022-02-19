This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

A blueprint for a fairer and more inclusive S'pore

The Budget was a statement of intent about what kind of society Singapore should be, says Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Tax hikes on top earners, higher-value properties, luxury cars 'may reduce social inequality'

These moves can make the tax system more progressive and fairer, analysts said.

READ MORE HERE

War fears mount as Russian President Putin to oversee drills, Ukraine leader Zelensky to meet allies

The Kremlin continues to say it has no plans to attack.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore to start VTLs with places including HK, Philippines, all of Thailand

VTL travellers will also be able to take a supervised ART, instead of the more costly PCR test. 

READ MORE HERE

Why are more children getting Covid-19?

Singapore hospitals NUH and KKH are working to increase capacity ahead of a potential spike in paediatric cases.

READ MORE HERE

A-level 'straight-C' student finds success in SMU after 3 gap years

"So what if I didn't do well in the A levels?" said a student, who took a longer route to success. Look back at her journey as the latest A-level results are due to be released on Feb 22.

READ MORE HERE

The woman behind Team Eileen Gu

US-born Eileen Gu won gold for China at the Winter Olympics. Now, meet her mother who is also an avid skier, and her daughter's bodyguard, manager and biggest cheerleader.

READ MORE HERE

Cryptocurrency scam costs S'pore woman $1.2m

Her losses were even more painful because she had made a point to check out the conman who eventually ripped her off.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top