This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 18

Family of Dick Lee puts prime bungalows on sale for $60m with proceeds to go to charity
The properties have been put up for sale by Peter Lee and John Lee, the executors of the estate of their aunt, the late Agnes Tan.
What should you do in a crow attack?
Woman finds parasitic worm in sashimi rice bowl from Don Don Donki
A Don Don Donki spokesman said it is not uncommon to find parasites in wild-caught fresh fish and seafood.
Hawker reunites man with misplaced bag containing $13,000 meant for brother’s funeral
The 37-year-old bak kut teh seller had noticed an unattended sling bag on a table in front of her stall.
Actresses among those affected by ‘heartless con artist’ who cheated 2 other victims of more than $2.1m
She used the monies for her own expenses and did not make any restitution to the victims.
Liu Wen-cheng’s manager says he faked news of reclusive singer’s death to stop comeback requests
News broke on Wednesday of Liu’s death in November 2022, but it turned out to be false.
New online calculator for Singaporeans to check Budget 2023 benefits
With many support measures announced in Budget 2023, it may not be so easy to keep track of all of them, said DPM Wong.