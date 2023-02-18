This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 18

Family of Dick Lee puts prime bungalows on sale for $60m with proceeds to go to charity

The properties have been put up for sale by Peter Lee and John Lee, the executors of the estate of their aunt, the late Agnes Tan.

READ MORE HERE

What should you do in a crow attack?

Here's how you can avoid being crow targets.

READ MORE HERE

Woman finds parasitic worm in sashimi rice bowl from Don Don Donki

A Don Don Donki spokesman said it is not uncommon to find parasites in wild-caught fresh fish and seafood.

READ MORE HERE

Hawker reunites man with misplaced bag containing $13,000 meant for brother’s funeral

The 37-year-old bak kut teh seller had noticed an unattended sling bag on a table in front of her stall.

READ MORE HERE

Actresses among those affected by ‘heartless con artist’ who cheated 2 other victims of more than $2.1m

She used the monies for her own expenses and did not make any restitution to the victims.

READ MORE HERE

Liu Wen-cheng’s manager says he faked news of reclusive singer’s death to stop comeback requests

News broke on Wednesday of Liu’s death in November 2022, but it turned out to be false.

READ MORE HERE

New online calculator for Singaporeans to check Budget 2023 benefits

With many support measures announced in Budget 2023, it may not be so easy to keep track of all of them, said DPM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Freehold condo units for under $600,000? They still exist in Singapore’s heated property market

The catch is that these resale units are less than 500 sq ft.

READ MORE HERE

