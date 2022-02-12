This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Budget 2022: GST hike to go ahead as planned, may be in two stages, say experts

Some experts said it could come as early as July while others suggested it would come in mid-2023.

Budget 2022: Wealth taxes likely to address inequality, property taxes easiest to implement

Additional means to tax wealth could be introduced at Budget 2022, which would help to boost Government coffers and reduce wealth inequalities.

Currygate: New York Times takes down the video for Singaporean chicken curry

The paper has yet to respond on why it split Ms Shila Das' chicken briyani recipe into two.

askST: Can I go back to work if I still test positive for Covid-19 after seven days?

Do you need an exit test to prove you are no longer infectious? Here's what you need to know.

3 restaurant-worthy dipping sauces to make for your festive hot pot meal

Prepping a feast at home to celebrate chap goh mei on Feb 15 - the last day of Chinese New Year?

Pritam Singh to continue work, says 'unknowns' remain even if he faces probe

The WP chief says unknowns include the prospect of him and vice-chair Faisal Manap losing their parliamentary seats.

Young women in S'pore targeted in 'leaked photo' scams

Such scams are elaborately designed to induce victims' sense of urgency to respond, says a psychologist.

Meet Word-leh, the Singlish version of hit game Wordle

From "makan" to "bojio", can you guess the five-letter Singlish word of the day?

