This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Feb 11

Masks no longer required on public transport as S’pore moves to Dorscon green

Masks are still needed in hospital wards, clinics and nursing homes when interacting with patients.

READ MORE HERE

Woman sues brother to reclaim over $3 million in proceeds from condo sale

She won the case and the court awarded her $3.1m of the proceeds, noting that the property was bought with her money.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby born under quake rubble

When she was found, baby Aya still had her umbilical cord tied to her mother.

READ MORE HERE

Closure of JCube ice rink challenging for S’pore athletes, but plans for new facility in the works

The Singapore Ice Skating Association said it is hopeful that the new facility can be used for both training and competitions.

READ MORE HERE

Tin Pei Ling moves to new role at Grab after conflict of interest concerns over public affairs post

Her initial appointment as director of public affairs and policy had raised concerns over a conflict of interest.

READ MORE HERE

How do you show love?

Beautiful and quirky moments of love, from everyday acts of care to special moments with friends.

READ MORE HERE

Where are the retired men and what are they doing?

Few senior men are joining active ageing activities that can help delay or prevent frailty and deterioration.

READ MORE HERE

Socialite Kim Lim is ‘finally done’ with second husband after short-lived marriage

The couple had wed in February 2022.

READ MORE HERE

