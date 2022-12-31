This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 31

Updated
Published
45 sec ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

15 things to do for a healthier 2023

Tips like eating without your phone or standing during your commute can help you become healthier.

READ MORE HERE

Testing times ahead, so need to stay united: PM Lee

Mr Lee warned of a troubled international outlook, and said Singapore must brace itself for the uncertainties in the new year.

READ MORE HERE

Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

His health had been declining for a long time, but the Vatican revealed this week that his situation had worsened.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Tale of two S’poreans riding the turbulent waves of 2022 into a better 2023

How a young hawker ended up in New York cooking chicken rice and a start-up founder saw opportunity amid the Big Tech rout.

READ MORE HERE

How to take the perfect passport photo

Applying for a passport? Submitting a suitable photo is crucial as a rejection would set your application back by a few weeks.

READ MORE HERE

CNY activities return in full physical form to welcome Year of the Rabbit

The Chinatown Chinese New Year Festival returns on site with a street light-up, food and festive fairs, and weekly shows.

READ MORE HERE

Complete your festive celebrations with homemade bak kwa

You won’t need a charcoal burner or barbecue pit to make bak kwa. Use a regular or toaster oven.

READ MORE HERE

Which hotels in S'pore are getting rebranded? Which are the new ones opening?

Several brands, including The Singapore Edition, Artyzen Singapore and The Standard, Singapore, will launch for the first time here.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top