This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
15 things to do for a healthier 2023
Tips like eating without your phone or standing during your commute can help you become healthier.
Testing times ahead, so need to stay united: PM Lee
Mr Lee warned of a troubled international outlook, and said Singapore must brace itself for the uncertainties in the new year.
Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95
His health had been declining for a long time, but the Vatican revealed this week that his situation had worsened.
Tale of two S’poreans riding the turbulent waves of 2022 into a better 2023
How a young hawker ended up in New York cooking chicken rice and a start-up founder saw opportunity amid the Big Tech rout.
How to take the perfect passport photo
Applying for a passport? Submitting a suitable photo is crucial as a rejection would set your application back by a few weeks.
CNY activities return in full physical form to welcome Year of the Rabbit
The Chinatown Chinese New Year Festival returns on site with a street light-up, food and festive fairs, and weekly shows.
Complete your festive celebrations with homemade bak kwa
You won’t need a charcoal burner or barbecue pit to make bak kwa. Use a regular or toaster oven.
Which hotels in S'pore are getting rebranded? Which are the new ones opening?
Several brands, including The Singapore Edition, Artyzen Singapore and The Standard, Singapore, will launch for the first time here.