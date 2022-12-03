This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Malaysia’s new Cabinet sworn in after appointment as ministers
S'porean with serious ailment lost his medical insurance as he forgot to pay
The insurer clarified that reminding customers to pay premiums is not part of the insurance agent's obligations.
What to do if you find yourself in a crowd crush
If you drop your phone in a place that’s dangerously packed with people, should you reach for it? Here are safety tips for if you’re planning to go to crowded overseas events like a New Year's Eve countdown.
Desperate learner drivers pay for queue-jumping bot services to secure earlier slots
Socialite Kim Lim split from second husband after two months because he sometimes ‘lost control’
More to Jack Ma’s mysterious reappearance than meets the eye
Reports of his quiet lifestyle in Tokyo have emerged just as Beijing appears to be releasing its regulatory chokehold on the tech sector.
Best World Cup already, say Japanese fans as Samurai Blue beat Spain to reach last 16
Shuo Wang, who built US$5.5b company in four years, is the real Deel
Ms Shuo Wang is co-founder and chief revenue officer for Deel, the world’s fastest-growing software as a service company.