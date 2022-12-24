This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S’pore banks raise interest rates on their savings accounts: Which one should you pick?
Things to consider include how much you earn and spend, and whether you will invest or buy insurance through the bank.
HDB probing cases of BTO flats listed for sale after being left ‘vacant’
Interactive: Ho, ho, ho! Santa’s back in town
Meet the retiree who is donning his warm suit and wearing a long white beard again to bring festive cheer here.
New hawker centre is first such facility in Sembawang in 30 years
World Cup: Lionel Messi gets his fairy-tale ending
The World Cup in Qatar was many things, but after Argentina’s win over France in the final, it will ultimately be remembered as The Lionel Messi World Cup.
How much drinking is too much for driving?
“I could have died,” said a man who got into an accident after drinking 4 glasses of wine last year. Look back at how the accident changed what he thinks is an okay amount of alcohol to drink before driving.
Three biggest conglomerate divorces in South Korea
Three biggest conglomerate divorces in South Korea involved up to 14 billion won in split assets.
SilkAir crash anniversary: Her parents wanted to spend Christmas in S'pore. They didn't make it home
The first sign of trouble was when her parents took longer than expected to return home from Changi Airport.