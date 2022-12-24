This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 24

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

S’pore banks raise interest rates on their savings accounts: Which one should you pick?

Things to consider include how much you earn and spend, and whether you will invest or buy insurance through the bank.

READ MORE HERE

HDB probing cases of BTO flats listed for sale after being left ‘vacant’

Between 2017 and November this year, 53 errant flat owners were taken to task.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Ho, ho, ho! Santa’s back in town

Meet the retiree who is donning his warm suit and wearing a long white beard again to bring festive cheer here.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

New hawker centre is first such facility in Sembawang in 30 years

Stalls offer items under $3.50 and discounts are available for various cardholders.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Lionel Messi gets his fairy-tale ending

The World Cup in Qatar was many things, but after Argentina’s win over France in the final, it will ultimately be remembered as The Lionel Messi World Cup.

READ MORE HERE

How much drinking is too much for driving?

“I could have died,” said a man who got into an accident after drinking 4 glasses of wine last year. Look back at how the accident changed what he thinks is an okay amount of alcohol to drink before driving.

READ MORE HERE

Three biggest conglomerate divorces in South Korea

Three biggest conglomerate divorces in South Korea involved up to 14 billion won in split assets.

READ MORE HERE

SilkAir crash anniversary: Her parents wanted to spend Christmas in S'pore. They didn't make it home

The first sign of trouble was when her parents took longer than expected to return home from Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top