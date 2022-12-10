This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S’pore expects new Covid-19 wave - the fourth to hit this year
What is more important is to monitor developments overseas and watch if a new variant of concern emerges, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
5 unusual Covid-19 symptoms and what to do about them
Some people experience hairy tongue, tingling nerves, rashes, hair loss and 'Covid toe'.
Man who lost $149k after clicking on phishing e-mail among at least 10 victims in Case cyber attack
He clicked on a live chat icon in an e-mail that was purportedly from the consumer watchdog.
We are sorry for your loss, says family in Henderson Rd blaze to firefighter's loved ones
“They have a great son - he’s an NSF, like me - and he put his life at risk to save others,” said Mr Muhammad Azri Ramlan.
Dyson’s headphones-cum-personal air purifier to hit S'pore stores in March
Dyson Zone, the company's first wearable device, was developed in its key labs in Britain and Singapore.
Which type of sugar is healthier? Does sugar feed cancer cells?
The Life List: 6 things to do at Singapore Comic Con
Have a Merry Maker Christmas with holiday craft workshops in Singapore
Studios that stock artisanal collectibles as well as maker workshops are creative options for Christmas.