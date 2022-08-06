This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

'We were hit by a tsunami': ICA officers look back at passport application surge in June

Challenges faced include assessing how urgent the requests for help were.

New laws on social gambling in Singapore take effect

Social gambling in the form of playing mahjong and poker with family and friends at homes will be legalised from Aug 1.

Seniors no longer eligible for Silver Support Scheme will receive 2 payments to ease transition

Additionally, those who no longer qualify for the scheme in the following year will be notified the December before.

What NParks is doing to increase the appeal of parks

NParks is focused on creating park features to encourage visitors to stay longer or increase their physical activities.

Warrant of arrest issued for lawyer Charles Yeo for breaching bail conditions

A screening by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority showed that he had yet to return to Singapore.

Legally challenging to deal with sexual assault in virtual reality, say lawyers

There may be legal difficulties in dealing with criminals in virtual reality due to the novel nature of virtual spaces.

Style collaborations by S'pore brands for National Day

With National Day around the corner, it is the season for home-grown brands to showcase their best. 

Singapore's flag could have been blue, and here's why an all-red design was rejected

With National Day round the corner, look back at how markers of Singapore's identity were created. 

