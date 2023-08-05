This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 5, 2023

Joseph Schooling out of Asian Games in Hangzhou

He won three golds, a silver and three bronzes at the past two editions of the Games.

Happy birthday, S’pore!: National Day displays around the island

Red, white and spectacular: Here’s a look at how Singaporeans are sprucing up as Aug 9 approaches.

The president’s role and powers: 4 things to know

The president has no independent political role, and must not get involved in political or controversial issues in order to stay above the political fray.

Covid-19 crisis, safeguarding reserves, flying the S’pore flag: President Halimah reflects on her term

During her term, she gave her assent to 11 Budgets, and concurred to five drawdowns on the past reserves.

‘I should have forced the issue sooner’: PM Lee on former Speaker’s affair

He wanted to give Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui a softer exit to protect their families, said PM Lee in his ministerial statement on Wednesday.

6 key questions from MPs on CPIB’s Iswaran probe

These included specific questions such as why Mr Iswaran’s salary was cut to $8,500, instead of him being put on no-pay leave.

Pritam queries Government’s approach to recent issues

He cited the Ridout Road saga, Iswaran’s arrest and the use of TraceTogether data for criminal investigations.

askST Jobs: When two colleagues seem too close for comfort

In firms that have policies restricting office romance, dating a co-worker will be considered inappropriate, says an expert.

