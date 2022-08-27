This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 27

Masks optional on taxis and in most indoor settings from Monday: 7 things you need to know

Where do you need to keep your mask on, and where can you unmask?

Parents of SCDF paramedic trainee in motorcycle accident settle for $3.8m

The amount is believed to be among the highest reported settlements in a motorcycle accident claim here.

Homeless man slept in public toilets, void decks before he went to shelter at MSF

He has been staying at the temporary shelter located at the MSF headquarters for the past 8 months.

So hot the soles of my shoes melted: Surviving a heatwave in China's hottest city

Parts of the megacity, one of China's "furnace cities", have recorded temperatures of 45 deg C. 

Sporting Life: A stranger serves up a lesson in passion

Sport doesn't require grand reasons; it is played for simple pleasures every day, says the writer.

When a S'pore wellness company's chief executive had a stroke

Aanandha Sharurajah's life revolved around work. He was immensely stressed and had only four hours of sleep every night.

Applying for a passport? Here's how to take the perfect photo

Having your picture rejected could set your application back by weeks.

Actor Terence Cao turns live-streamer to sell seafood and luxury goods

He would travel to Johor Bahru every other day to present the freshest catch of the day.

