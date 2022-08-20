This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Luxury goods scam couple remanded further, more time needed for investigations
Son of elderly woman who died at TTSH sues hospital, 3 doctors for negligence
DPM Lawrence Wong rides with motorcycle convoy to raise funds for children's cancer charity
DPM Wong, who holds Class 2, 2A and 2B licences, picked up riding when he was a student in the US.
'I feel I have lost my freedom': 72-year-old shares struggle caring for dad who has dementia
Miss Soh Siok Wui is increasingly feeling the toll of looking after her father, who turns 100 in December.
How Singapore's biggest dengue clusters are tackling mosquito breeding
More extensive checks and regular fogging are among the measures implemented by NEA and town councils.
40% disability employment rate may be ambitious but can spark change
The Enabling Masterplan has set out clear and specific targets that it intends to reach by 2030.
Fire insurance alone does not cover full cost of fire in one's home: Insurers
HDB's fire insurance scheme does not include household contents such as furniture. Owners also often overlook costs like paying for alternative accommodation.
National Museum's Singapore History Gallery slated for revamp in 2026
Work on the gallery, which last underwent a revamp between 2014 and 2015, is slated to begin in 2026.