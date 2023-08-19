This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 19, 2023

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Librarians among top gainers in wage growth
Billion-dollar money laundering case: 10 foreigners charged hold passports from places like China, Cambodia
The police seized cash and luxury items, and issued prohibition of disposal orders for properties, cars and ornaments as part of an islandwide raid.
Presidential election: Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian qualify to run
Disney’s Lucasfilm to shut Singapore operations
Marriages in Singapore can be registered online from Sept 25
This applies to Singaporeans or PRs who are at least 21 and marrying for the first time.
‘In my dreams, I’m still playing with them’: Grandma of twin boys killed by her son
The elderly woman said she still pines for them more than a year after they were killed on Jan 21, 2022.
‘I just did it for the money’: Why young people become money mules for scammers
Between 2020 and 2022, more than 19,000 suspected money mules were investigated by the police. Many were individuals younger than 29.
My child has cancer: How families strive to stay together and become stronger
Families with child cancer survivors share more about the fond childhood memories they created amid the ravages of disease.