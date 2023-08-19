This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 19, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Librarians among top gainers in wage growth

The 10 jobs with the highest median gross wage all drew over $11,000 per month.

Billion-dollar money laundering case: 10 foreigners charged hold passports from places like China, Cambodia

The police seized cash and luxury items, and issued prohibition of disposal orders for properties, cars and ornaments as part of an islandwide raid.

Presidential election: Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian qualify to run

Entrepreneur George Goh did not qualify to contest the election.

Disney’s Lucasfilm to shut Singapore operations

Parent company Disney cited economic factors affecting the industry.

Marriages in Singapore can be registered online from Sept 25

This applies to Singaporeans or PRs who are at least 21 and marrying for the first time.

‘In my dreams, I’m still playing with them’: Grandma of twin boys killed by her son

The elderly woman said she still pines for them more than a year after they were killed on Jan 21, 2022.

‘I just did it for the money’: Why young people become money mules for scammers

Lured by fast cash deals, they were used by scam syndicates. Two young people share how they were recruited by scammers to sell their bank accounts and Singpass credentials.

Between 2020 and 2022, more than 19,000 suspected money mules were investigated by the police. Many were individuals younger than 29.

My child has cancer: How families strive to stay together and become stronger

Families with child cancer survivors share more about the fond childhood memories they created amid the ravages of disease.

