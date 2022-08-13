This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Companies in S'pore in danger of losing talent over mental health and fatigue woes
A survey found that only 6 in 10 firms take steps to address their employees’ mental health challenges.
Orto leisure park in Yishun to shut by mid-2023 to make way for housing
The 5.15ha leisure park is located within a plot that is zoned for residential use, subject to detailed planning.
Former minister George Yeo says he will not run in presidential election
The post requires discipline and the former minister says he prefers to be freer and not constrained.
Life sentence for S'porean who murdered wife in UK
Fong Soong Hert must serve 12½ years in a British prison before the possibility of parole.
Shoot for the moon: Capturing that perfect moment
Practise catching own errors: What parents can do to help kids prep for PSLE starting in August
Kids can make careless mistakes because they're so used to being told what to do, said an expert.
Singaporean, 63, cycles 35,000km through Africa, China and South-east Asia
Mr Teo Chuen Hoon got hooked on long-distance touring 10 years ago and has done 15 unsupported trips.
Adrian Pang tapped depression to throw NDP 'birthday bash' for Singapore
"If life tries to burn you down, you rise from the flames and become a new version of yourself," said Mr Pang.