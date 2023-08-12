This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Aug 12, 2023

Presidential election candidates encouraged to use social media, TV; rallies not recommended: ELD
Rallies, by their nature and format, may be divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the elected presidency, said ELD.
S’poreans want chance to vote for independent candidate: Tan Kin Lian
If George Goh and he are both eligible, he will speak to Mr Goh to decide if one of them can step down.
Malaysia state polls: Voting closes; unofficial results expected late Saturday night
‘I am all right now,’ says Mahathir of his health as he votes in Kedah state election
The 98-year-old former PM was admitted to hospital on Aug 1 and treated for an infection.
Celebrating as one: Memorable moments from NDP 2023
The visual spectacle included fireworks that illuminated the night sky over Marina Bay at the end of the parade.
‘These are emotions which you cannot control’: President Halimah bids farewell at NDP 2023
12 Singaporeans abroad find their calling on the road less travelled
They include a musician-composer tapped by China's Communist Party to write red songs and a man helping an EPL club identify solutions and devise strategic plans.
How a Porsche owner ended up being duped of $135k by a used-car dealer
He was not alone in being duped. Between January and July 2023, Case received eight complaints against 360 VR Cars.