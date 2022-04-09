This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S'porean households to get $100 CDC vouchers, other support measures earlier
askST: What if I test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in S'pore? Do I have to pay my medical bills?
Fully vaccinated Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders will no longer need to cover these bills.
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
Here are tips on how to pack smart, breeze through customs and stay safe during your holiday.
In Pictures: Singapore from above during circuit breaker
Singapore went into circuit breaker mode 2 years ago to stem the spread of Covid-19. Traffic cleared and crowds disappeared. Look back at the surreal sights of a city at a standstill in this photo series.
Kremlin said to be 'bewildered' by US sanctions on Putin's daughters
Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair rushed to hospital due to suspected stroke
Doctors determined it was most likely a major migraine caused by severe stress and fatigue.
Keyboard warriors with style: More people build, customise own keyboards
Gurmit Singh has no regrets taking 'epic pay cut' to be present for his family
The actor-host has advice for fathers who want to play a more active role in their kids’ lives.