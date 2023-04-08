This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 8

Online store Book Depository to close on April 26

It will continue to deliver and provide support for orders until June 23.

S'pore adds more billionaires to Forbes’ 2023 richest list, but tech fortunes take a hit

Medical devices firm founder Li Xiting is again Singapore's richest, with a net worth of US$16.3 billion.

Caregivers left holding bottles of morphine, vials of fentanyl after patients die

Some have been turned away by the pharmacy when they tried to return morphine and fentanyl vials.

Johor mulls over third ferry service to S’pore

Johor will need approval from the Transport Ministry before further talks can be held with Singapore.

No CPF rate hike but here’s how savings can be invested to grow retirement nest egg

Find out how you can make every dollar of your savings work harder.

Cheap and tasty eats in Balestier

Tuck into old-school bak kut teh or sink your teeth into light, crusty sourdough bread.

Xiaxue announces split from husband of 13 years, pair will co-parent son

“We had a good run with loads of love, happiness and memories we formed together. Unfortunately nothing lasts forever,” she said.

2 arrested in Osaka after diner used chopsticks to eat ginger from sharing pot at Yoshinoya outlet

The incident marks the latest episode of unsavoury food terrorism acts in Japan.

