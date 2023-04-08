This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 8

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Online store Book Depository to close on April 26
S'pore adds more billionaires to Forbes’ 2023 richest list, but tech fortunes take a hit
Medical devices firm founder Li Xiting is again Singapore's richest, with a net worth of US$16.3 billion.
Caregivers left holding bottles of morphine, vials of fentanyl after patients die
Some have been turned away by the pharmacy when they tried to return morphine and fentanyl vials.
Johor mulls over third ferry service to S’pore
Johor will need approval from the Transport Ministry before further talks can be held with Singapore.
No CPF rate hike but here’s how savings can be invested to grow retirement nest egg
Cheap and tasty eats in Balestier
Tuck into old-school bak kut teh or sink your teeth into light, crusty sourdough bread.
Xiaxue announces split from husband of 13 years, pair will co-parent son
“We had a good run with loads of love, happiness and memories we formed together. Unfortunately nothing lasts forever,” she said.