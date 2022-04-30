This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 30

Good afternoon! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

How to spend this long weekend: 10 things to do

Explore heritage gems, indulge in good food or films, or work up a sweat. 

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian maid charged with murdering 73-year-old man in Bishan

The murder purportedly took place at an eighth floor unit at Block 222 Bishan Street 23.

READ MORE HERE

About 240 taxis can ferry passengers between S’pore, JB from May 1

The same pre-Covid-19 fare of $48 per trip will be charged, though there are plans to raise fares.

READ MORE HERE

It's a family affair at EtonHouse group of schools as son helps mum to oversee business

A fishbone was the impetus for Mr Ng Yi-Xian to join his mother, Mrs Ng Gim Choo, in running EtonHouse.

Mr Ng Yi-Xian left his US job to return home to help his mother Mrs Ng Gim Choo run the EtonHouse group of schools.

READ MORE HERE

Six siblings fought over HDB shophouse meant for their retirement

The sole defendant was sued by his three elder sisters, a younger brother and a younger sister.

READ MORE HERE

Police officers charge into blazing house, crawl through smoke to rescue granny, 86

The three were first on the scene after fire broke out in Yio Chu Kang house.

READ MORE HERE

This is why dates are a good way to break fast

Experts say they contain nutritional properties capable of restoring energy after a day of fasting.

READ MORE HERE

askST: As Netflix loses subscribers, how will it affect users in S'pore?

A lower-priced ad-supported version, among other measures, is being considered.

READ MORE HERE

