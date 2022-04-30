This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 30

Good afternoon! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
How to spend this long weekend: 10 things to do
Indonesian maid charged with murdering 73-year-old man in Bishan
The murder purportedly took place at an eighth floor unit at Block 222 Bishan Street 23.
About 240 taxis can ferry passengers between S’pore, JB from May 1
The same pre-Covid-19 fare of $48 per trip will be charged, though there are plans to raise fares.
It's a family affair at EtonHouse group of schools as son helps mum to oversee business
Mr Ng Yi-Xian left his US job to return home to help his mother Mrs Ng Gim Choo run the EtonHouse group of schools.
Six siblings fought over HDB shophouse meant for their retirement
The sole defendant was sued by his three elder sisters, a younger brother and a younger sister.
Police officers charge into blazing house, crawl through smoke to rescue granny, 86
This is why dates are a good way to break fast
Experts say they contain nutritional properties capable of restoring energy after a day of fasting.