This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 29

New formula for calculating train, bus fares: What this means for passengers

The change aims to reduce the chances of big swings in public transport fares for commuters.

Why are S’pore’s elderly still dying alone, undiscovered for weeks?

Undetected deaths will become more salient as S’pore’s population ages and household sizes shrink.

Noise spats between neighbours don’t always have clear solutions. How to tackle such disputes?

Sufficient powers must be given to authorities to stop the wilful weaponisation of noise by neighbours.

‘Bali chose me’: Retiree who moved to the Indonesian island to start new life

“It was like love at first sight. I can’t explain it,” says Caroline Cheng. When she arrived in Bali in 2009, her focus was on helping her husband recover from a catastrophic heart attack.

The top 3 myths that spur investors to use ABSD loopholes

These misconceptions have landed buyers in trouble because they used the “99-to-1 loophole” to dodge the additional buyer’s stamp duty.

Setting up a family office: 3 families share their journeys and what draws them to Singapore

A single-family office manages the assets belonging to a family and is not required to be registered or licensed by MAS.

TikTok influencer and tutor Brooke Lim apologises for plagiarism in blog essay

Known as @sugaresque on TikTok, she apologised after a viral video listed the instances of plagiarism.

Boon Lay open library books stolen, then returned a day after shelves were taken

The library founder told ST that he has no intention of pursuing the matter.

