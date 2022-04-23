This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Easing of Covid-19 measures will bring S'pore almost all the way to how things were before: PM Lee
He calls on Singaporeans to continue to be socially responsible and take care of one another.
S'pore announces major easing of Covid-19 rules: What you need to know
There will be no limit on group sizes and you don't have to wear a mask at work if there's no interaction with others.
Recycle-me-not: What happens when the wrong things get recycled
Dirty food jars, clothes, soiled masks and diapers cannot be recycled. But people still try.
'I heard her shout: Save me, my hand is gone': 9 commended for fending off Beach Road attacker
They were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division.
Cancer patient ends up with $33,000 bill after insurer refuses to pay for drug
Planning a holiday? Here’s your guide to travel rules around the world
Check what Covid-19 restrictions there are at your holiday destination with the ST travel planner.
Ruined furniture, lizard droppings: S'poreans return to homes in JB after two years
While some want to sell their property, others hope to resume commuting to S’pore now that borders are open.
Is tycoon Lim Kok Thay starting a new cruise-related business after Genting HK collapse?
Called Resorts World Cruises, its name has sparked speculation among industry players.