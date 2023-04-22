This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 22

When a search for one lost hiker at MacRitchie Reservoir turned into a hunt for two

Both men, aged 51 and 67, carried only small sling bags without power banks.

Charging your phone in hotels or malls? Beware of juice jacking

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Singapore Police Force highlighted four threats, including rogue Wi-Fi access points, bluebugging and juice jacking.

Death of couple after eating pufferfish: Buah keluak, oysters and other foods to be cautious of

The SFA has reminded members of the public about the dangers of eating pufferfish.

Masks come down, respiratory infections go up for young kids

There was reduced exposure to viruses during the pandemic, so they are currently 'catching up' on the exposure, say experts.

From no ‘lingering’ for selfies to tourism entry fees: New travel dos and don’ts

We look at some of the recent changes or pending rules made by countries.

Two men arrested after multiple dine-and-dash incidents amounting to $2,000 of unpaid bills

5 police reports were made against the men between April 5 and 13 for dining at restaurants and leaving without paying.

Big meals for big appetites – food businesses roll out giant servings of food

Some businesses are serving huge eye-catching one-dish meals and desserts meant to feed a crowd.

In a security crisis, which S’pore firm do you call?

Its services include hostage rescue, extracting corporate clients stuck in strife-torn countries and debugging.

