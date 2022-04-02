This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Travelling between S'pore and Malaysia? Here's all you need to know
Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since the reopening on Friday. ST looks at the situation on both sides of the border.
Ukraine conflict underscores importance of defence, principled diplomacy: PM Lee
Singapore is not choosing sides but standing up for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, he says.
Police probing three incidents of cars parked in road tunnels for videos, photo shoots
The incidents drew condemnation from netizens, who criticised the drivers for flaunting their vehicles online.
Lunch with Sumiko: Sun Xueling on giving children a voice
The vulnerability of children is something close to the heart of Minister of State Sun Xueling.
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Should you switch on the air-conditioner during home recovery? How can you take care of kids who are sick?
Made-in-Singapore snacks to try
ST Podcast: Diving into the history and evolution of K-pop
Is a K-pop band - BTS - headed for a Grammy win on Monday? Listen to this podcast and look back at how K-pop began with a poorly rated song in a talent show, and grew into a global phenomenon.
Omega x Swatch madness: Was it worth the hype?
Not all successful buyers are gloating. Complaints quickly showed up on social media.