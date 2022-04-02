This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 2

Travelling between S'pore and Malaysia? Here's all you need to know

Thousands have crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia since the reopening on Friday. ST looks at the situation on both sides of the border.

Ukraine conflict underscores importance of defence, principled diplomacy: PM Lee

Singapore is not choosing sides but standing up for the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, he says.

Police probing three incidents of cars parked in road tunnels for videos, photo shoots

The incidents drew condemnation from netizens, who criticised the drivers for flaunting their vehicles online.

Lunch with Sumiko: Sun Xueling on giving children a voice

Minister of State Sun Xueling has kept a visible profile in areas such as parenting, childcare and mental health.

The vulnerability of children is something close to the heart of Minister of State Sun Xueling.

How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Should you switch on the air-conditioner during home recovery? How can you take care of kids who are sick?

Made-in-Singapore snacks to try

Almost 300 new snacks hit the shelves this past year.

ST Podcast: Diving into the history and evolution of K-pop

Is a K-pop band - BTS - headed for a Grammy win on Monday? Listen to this podcast and look back at how K-pop began with a poorly rated song in a talent show, and grew into a global phenomenon.

Omega x Swatch madness: Was it worth the hype?

Not all successful buyers are gloating. Complaints quickly showed up on social media.

