This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 16, 2022

Good afternoon! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Lawrence Wong clear choice to helm PAP's 4G leadership, with 15 of 19 stakeholders backing him
Whether Lawrence Wong will lead PAP in the next GE to be decided later: PM Lee
The political succession process will be done carefully and deliberately, said PM Lee.
'Leadership is never about one person': Lawrence Wong on challenges ahead for PAP 4G team
"Throughout my life, I've never hankered for post, position, or power. I've always been realistic about my own abilities and strengths," he said.
Three weeks, 19 leaders interviewed: How Lawrence Wong was picked as PAP's 4G leader
Khaw Boon Wan started sounding out the ministers on their pick after the Budget debate concluded in March.
Beach Road slashing: Man who attacked wife with chopper charged with attempted murder
Cheng Guoyuan will be remanded for psychiatric assessment after he is discharged from hospital.
How to stop siblings from fighting over parents' properties
If you do not want to give your share of a property away, you should think twice about including a joint owner to the title.
4-room flat in GSW may cost over $700k, 5-room units unlikely: Analysts
Three-room units at the Keppel Club site could be priced between $400,000 and $500,000.