This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 16, 2022

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Good afternoon! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Lawrence Wong clear choice to helm PAP's 4G leadership, with 15 of 19 stakeholders backing him

Political editor Zakir Hussain discusses how Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was chosen as PAP's 4G leader and when the handover will take place, following a press conference chaired by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (April 16).

None of the other names garnered more than two votes.

READ MORE HERE

Whether Lawrence Wong will lead PAP in the next GE to be decided later: PM Lee

The political succession process will be done carefully and deliberately, said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

'Leadership is never about one person': Lawrence Wong on challenges ahead for PAP 4G team

"Throughout my life, I've never hankered for post, position, or power. I've always been realistic about my own abilities and strengths," he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Three weeks, 19 leaders interviewed: How Lawrence Wong was picked as PAP's 4G leader

Khaw Boon Wan started sounding out the ministers on their pick after the Budget debate concluded in March.

READ MORE HERE

Beach Road slashing: Man who attacked wife with chopper charged with attempted murder

Cheng Guoyuan will be remanded for psychiatric assessment after he is discharged from hospital.

READ MORE HERE

How to stop siblings from fighting over parents' properties

If you do not want to give your share of a property away, you should think twice about including a joint owner to the title.

READ MORE HERE

4-room flat in GSW may cost over $700k, 5-room units unlikely: Analysts

Three-room units at the Keppel Club site could be priced between $400,000 and $500,000.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: One Singapore, many festivals - regardless of race

Take a look at the many festivals Singapore marks throughout the year.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top