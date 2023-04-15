This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 15

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during outdoor event, suspect held
An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.
Employee at Chinese company wins 365 days of paid leave at annual dinner
S’pore records hottest day of the year, temperature hits 35.9 deg C in Paya Lebar on April 4
It is not uncommon for daily maximum temperatures to exceed 35 deg C as Singapore is currently in the inter-monsoon period.
Why is the keto diet popular for weight loss? Is it safe?
The diet can result in high intake of unhealthy fats, which increases the risk of heart disease.
US leak arrest: Young gamers who shook intelligence world
National Guard airman Jack Teixeira was the administrator of online gaming group Thug Shaker Central.
Japan ready to bet the house with green light for Osaka casino
Osaka's integrated resort is targeting 520 billion yen (S$5.2 billion) in annual revenue, of which 80 per cent will come from gambling.
Don’t give up on your New Year’s resolutions: Tips to keep up healthy habits
Start with little acts and build a flexible system that works with your lifestyle, experts say.
Around the world in 80 days: Age and knee replacements can’t stop these 81-year-old travellers
Some countries they visited were inspired by the book Around the World in Eighty Days by French writer Jules Verne.