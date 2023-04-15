This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 15

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb thrown at him during outdoor event, suspect held

An explosion-like sound was heard at the scene, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

READ MORE HERE

Employee at Chinese company wins 365 days of paid leave at annual dinner

Now he has to decide whether to encash or enjoy the paid leave.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore records hottest day of the year, temperature hits 35.9 deg C in Paya Lebar on April 4

It is not uncommon for daily maximum temperatures to exceed 35 deg C as Singapore is currently in the inter-monsoon period.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Why is the keto diet popular for weight loss? Is it safe?

The diet can result in high intake of unhealthy fats, which increases the risk of heart disease.

READ MORE HERE

US leak arrest: Young gamers who shook intelligence world

National Guard airman Jack Teixeira was the administrator of online gaming group Thug Shaker Central.

READ MORE HERE

Japan ready to bet the house with green light for Osaka casino

Osaka's integrated resort is targeting 520 billion yen (S$5.2 billion) in annual revenue, of which 80 per cent will come from gambling.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t give up on your New Year’s resolutions: Tips to keep up healthy habits

Start with little acts and build a flexible system that works with your lifestyle, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Around the world in 80 days: Age and knee replacements can’t stop these 81-year-old travellers

Some countries they visited were inspired by the book Around the World in Eighty Days by French writer Jules Verne. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top