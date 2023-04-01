This week's top reads from The Straits Times, April 1

Trump prepares to surrender in New York on Tuesday as police brace for protests

Trump intends to travel to New York on Monday and stay the night at Trump Tower.

Bird Paradise in Mandai to open on May 8 with discounted tickets

Admission will cost $38 for an adult, $23 for a child aged 3 to 12, while seniors 60 and above will pay $20.

950,000 HDB households to get 2023 GST Voucher rebates in April

The total rebates each eligible household will receive in financial year 2023 range from $440 to $760, depending on the flat type.

For this transgender woman, sharing her story is an act of faith in Singapore

Eliss Chen shares her story in hopes that Singaporeans will be more understanding of others like her.

Elderly woman in Johor dies after eating pufferfish

The elderly woman started shivering and having breathing difficulties hours after consuming the fish.

DBS apologises for service disruption, sets up committee to look into incident

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said the disruption, the second incident in 16 months, has been sobering for DBS.

Bye oily chicken nuggets and long benches: The great S’pore school canteen makeover

The canteen at Yuhua Secondary School is different to many other school canteens. The students had a large hand in redesigning the communal space – making it friendlier, greener and a place where other students want to hang out.

From swings and cafe-style furniture to artisanal coffees, school canteens are reinventing for a new generation.

Loneliness has left me: Rui En, 42, says she has managed to enjoy a full life without a husband

The local actress plays a lonely, single career woman in the new K-drama-inspired series Oppa, Saranghae!

