This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
S'pore suspends VTL ticket sales: What does it mean for my travel plans?
Planning to travel to S'pore over the holidays? Here's what you need to know
Singapore's travel restrictions have been tightened due to the Omicron variant. Here's a look at the changes in a nutshell.
From Ang Mo Kio to Penang, Loh Kean Yew's family cheers youngest on at world champs
"I hope he stays grounded, stays focused and keeps working hard. We're so proud of him," said his dad Pin Keat.
12 Christmas rituals: Origins of carolling, gift-giving and other fun festive traditions
Christmas is here, and along with it, decorated trees, gifts, carols and gingerbread men. But what are the origins of the traditions?
Family has Christmas dinner together for first time after church gives their home a makeover
His family could not afford a dining table so Jessel Ng and his siblings often had to eat their meals apart.
When it begins to look a lot like Christmas... as revealed by listeners on Spotify
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You classic is high up on music charts again. Look back at how its popularity grew over one festive season.
Voting open for Singaporean of the Year 2021 till Jan 7
The A-Zs that rocked 2021: From ART for art's sake to zero-waste packaging
Asian entertainment boom, digital nomads: As the year draws to a close, here's a look at issues that made 2021 memorable.