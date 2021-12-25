This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

 

S'pore suspends VTL ticket sales: What does it mean for my travel plans?

<p>Passengers wearing face masks collecting luggages at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on November 5, 2021. The expanded Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme in Singapore has given the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) sector a boost, wi

If you have already bought your VTL tickets, you will still be allowed to travel.

Planning to travel to S'pore over the holidays? Here's what you need to know

Singapore's travel restrictions have been tightened due to the Omicron variant. Here's a look at the changes in a nutshell.

From Ang Mo Kio to Penang, Loh Kean Yew's family cheers youngest on at world champs

"I hope he stays grounded, stays focused and keeps working hard. We're so proud of him," said his dad Pin Keat.

12 Christmas rituals: Origins of carolling, gift-giving and other fun festive traditions

Christmas is here, and along with it, decorated trees, gifts, carols and gingerbread men. But what are the origins of the traditions?

Family has Christmas dinner together for first time after church gives their home a makeover

Jesper Ng (left) and Jessel Ng have a meal with their mother at their newly renovated flat on Dec 21, 2021.

His family could not afford a dining table so Jessel Ng and his siblings often had to eat their meals apart.

When it begins to look a lot like Christmas... as revealed by listeners on Spotify

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You classic is high up on music charts again. Look back at how its popularity grew over one festive season. 

Voting open for Singaporean of the Year 2021 till Jan 7

Who will be named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021? The ST award, presented by Swiss bank UBS, is an annual award given to a Singaporean individual or group that has made a positive and sustainable impact in society.

Meet the 10 nominees. The winner will be announced at an award ceremony on Feb 9.

The A-Zs that rocked 2021: From ART for art's sake to zero-waste packaging

Asian entertainment boom, digital nomads: As the year draws to a close, here's a look at issues that made 2021 memorable.

