This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

‘If I could turn back time, I would do it again’: Woman who tried to save fiance from burning car

She went through 32 operations and was stricken with pneumonia at one point.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Will I lose fully vaccinated status if I don't get third Sinovac or Sinopharm dose by Dec 31?

When are you due for your third dose? Here's what you need to know.

READ MORE HERE

A house for the millennial: Home prices a hot button issue for millennial voters

Some governments have stepped up restrictions in a bid to bring down property prices exacerbated by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

Singaporeans lose over $100,000 to new crypto gaming craze

The Neko Inu game allowed players to earn USDT, which is a form of cryptocurrency.

READ MORE HERE

Website that pairs sugar babies with sugar daddies offers students in Singapore free membership

It is unclear how many students in Singapore are using the site.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean charged with murder of wife appears in UK court via video link, plea hearing set on Jan 11

The Northumbria police said Madam Pek's three sons have been left "truly devastated" following her death.

READ MORE HERE

'I actually thought I was going to die': Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens

Animal welfare groups say the animals' actions could have been triggered by their perception that they were threatened.

READ MORE HERE

Year-end school holidays: Ideas to entertain your kids at home

Looking to entertain your kids at home during the school holidays? Experts and parents share four tried-and tested activities.

READ MORE HERE