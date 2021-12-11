This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
‘If I could turn back time, I would do it again’: Woman who tried to save fiance from burning car
She went through 32 operations and was stricken with pneumonia at one point.
askST: Will I lose fully vaccinated status if I don't get third Sinovac or Sinopharm dose by Dec 31?
When are you due for your third dose? Here's what you need to know.
A house for the millennial: Home prices a hot button issue for millennial voters
Some governments have stepped up restrictions in a bid to bring down property prices exacerbated by the pandemic.
Singaporeans lose over $100,000 to new crypto gaming craze
The Neko Inu game allowed players to earn USDT, which is a form of cryptocurrency.
Website that pairs sugar babies with sugar daddies offers students in Singapore free membership
It is unclear how many students in Singapore are using the site.
Singaporean charged with murder of wife appears in UK court via video link, plea hearing set on Jan 11
The Northumbria police said Madam Pek's three sons have been left "truly devastated" following her death.
'I actually thought I was going to die': Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens
Animal welfare groups say the animals' actions could have been triggered by their perception that they were threatened.
Year-end school holidays: Ideas to entertain your kids at home
Looking to entertain your kids at home during the school holidays? Experts and parents share four tried-and tested activities.