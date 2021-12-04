This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

3 key areas Raeesah Khan's testimony differs from Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh's account

The differences include whether WP leaders had urged Ms Khan to come clean sooner and the vetting process for MPs' speeches.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-Malaysia land VTL: What documents do I need to enter Malaysia?

Quarantine-free travel across the Causeway began under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane on Nov 29.

READ MORE HERE

VTL travellers from Singapore exempted from South Korea's new quarantine rules

Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore says VTL arrangement will proceed without change at the moment.

READ MORE HERE

Spirited South Korea: Savour modern local food and nature-infused spaces with VTL travel

What is travel like in places like Seoul and Incheon during Covid-19 times?

READ MORE HERE

Some diners in Singapore adjust eating-out plans on news of Omicron variant of Covid-19

F&B operators are worried that the emergence of the new variant may trigger fresh curbs.

READ MORE HERE

Free outdoor fun at new playgrounds in East Coast Park and Botanic Gardens

Coastal PlayGrove and Como Adventure Grove prove there is a special joy in getting sweaty in the open air.

READ MORE HERE

Why CPF is your Cash Protection for Future

Your CPF is the last line of financial defence because even your creditors cannot touch it.

READ MORE HERE

Most HDB flat owners to pay more in property taxes next year: Iras

Iras will be revising the annual value of HDB flats in line with increase in market rentals.

READ MORE HRE