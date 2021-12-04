This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
3 key areas Raeesah Khan's testimony differs from Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh's account
The differences include whether WP leaders had urged Ms Khan to come clean sooner and the vetting process for MPs' speeches.
Singapore-Malaysia land VTL: What documents do I need to enter Malaysia?
Quarantine-free travel across the Causeway began under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane on Nov 29.
VTL travellers from Singapore exempted from South Korea's new quarantine rules
Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore says VTL arrangement will proceed without change at the moment.
Spirited South Korea: Savour modern local food and nature-infused spaces with VTL travel
What is travel like in places like Seoul and Incheon during Covid-19 times?
Some diners in Singapore adjust eating-out plans on news of Omicron variant of Covid-19
F&B operators are worried that the emergence of the new variant may trigger fresh curbs.
Free outdoor fun at new playgrounds in East Coast Park and Botanic Gardens
Coastal PlayGrove and Como Adventure Grove prove there is a special joy in getting sweaty in the open air.
Why CPF is your Cash Protection for Future
Your CPF is the last line of financial defence because even your creditors cannot touch it.
Most HDB flat owners to pay more in property taxes next year: Iras
Iras will be revising the annual value of HDB flats in line with increase in market rentals.