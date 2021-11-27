This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
More information about Omicron needed to decide if S'pore Covid-19 rules should change
Other things to monitor would be how fast it spreads, and whether those infected would suffer a more severe form of Covid-19.
More in Singapore using e-vaporisers despite it being banned since 2018
But there is at least no indication that more non-smokers are picking up e-cigarettes, according to a Milieu survey.
Tanjong Pagar crash: Raybe Oh needs multiple surgeries next year but says she's 'getting a lot better'
She suffered severe burns while trying to rescue her fiance from a burning car earlier this year.
Singapore-Malaysia land VTL to start from Nov 29: What you need to know
Travellers must use VTL buses, and tickets will go on sale on Nov 25.
A hug meant so much to Colin and Joseph Schooling
The Olympic swimming champion remembers his dad saying this: "Son, if I had pushed you too hard all these years, I'm sorry".
Level up your culinary skills with new hands-on food workshops
These hands-on experiences also yield good gifts for foodie friends during this festive season.
Parents should pick secondary school that suits the child, not the parent: Principal
Parents should talk to their children about their choice of school, he adds in a webinar.
Impact of outage on DBS Bank's reputation, credibility likely to be limited, say experts
Problems with the website and mobile app prevented customers from accessing services for three days.