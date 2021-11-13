This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

Singapore, Malaysia to start VTLs for quarantine-free air travel from Nov 29

There will be six designated flights for quarantine-free travel between the countries for a start.

Boy, 4, with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19 out of ICU

His mother told ST that the boy has moved to a high dependency ward in KKH.

S'pore eases Covid-19 rules from Nov 10: What you need to know

The minimum age for Covid-19 home recovery will be lowered from five years to three. Here's a look at the key announcements.

What's behind the recent rise in Covid-19 deaths in S'pore? Here are some facts you may not know

Death rates in Singapore have remained stable throughout the past five years, including the 22 months of Covid-19.

Packaging waste: 80%-empty parcels sent to online shoppers

Retailers could do better when it comes to getting better-sized boxes and using more sustainable packaging.

Hawkers want cleaning fees cut after new Singapore law requires diners to clear food trays, table litter

Hawkers argued that since diners are returning their own trays, the cleaners' jobs would have been lightened and the fees should be reduced.

NUS grad rejected Google job and now builds floating gardens

Founder of innovation lab for social and environmental good receives NUS alumni award.

Michelle Chia, Pornsak and Addy Lee's live-stream firm made $15m in revenue

They aired their first live stream last September and now make $500,000 in revenue a week.

