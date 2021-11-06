This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

2,300 beds set up at 17 facilities in S'pore to care for higher-risk Covid-19 patients outside of hospital

The new 721-bed facility at the F1 Pit Building will start operations on Nov 9.

It's still happy hour for some in S'pore after 10.30pm, despite flouting Covid-19 rules

A few coffee shops and eateries turn into hangouts for drinkers after outlets have closed for the night.

Five-room Bishan HDB flat sold for record $1.36m in 3 days, multiple offers received

It smashed the previous high of $1.295 million logged in July by a five-room unit in the same project.

Local musician Nadya Dean, 27, dies after giving birth to second child

She was admitted to Changi General Hospital after she lost consciousness on Oct 20.

Quarantine diaries: 15 people on stay-home notice pose for photos in front of their phones

ST looks back at various stories of self-isolation at different locations - documenting experiences that may eventually be a thing of the past.

Political observers call on WP to take a strong stand against Raeesah Khan's actions

How the party reacts to this incident will determine its credibility, say observers.

ST CloseUp: Why some women choose to be childfree

Many of them face pressure, and are often labelled selfish or even unnatural for not wanting children.

Proposal to turn Old Changi Hospital into stargazing spot wins competition

The winning team highlighted the area's low light pollution and high vantage point.

